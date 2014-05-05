AM Showers & Warmer Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a cloudy, misty day with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Tonight will be much of the same: Cloudy with a few showers late at night/overnight with patchy fog. Overnight lows will be be in the low to mid 50s.After a few morning showers, tomorrow will be noticeably warmer with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s under a partly sunny sky.Thursday will be breezy and warm with highs in the upper 70s. Then temperatures will skyrocket into the low 80s in the Triangle on Friday. Friday will feature scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out.The first half of the weekend will be mostly sunny and warm. Then rain arrives Sunday before cooler, drier air settles in on Monday.Enjoy the warm-up!Robert Johnson