AM Showers, Much Warmer Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a bright sunny day, clouds will roll in later tonight along with some drizzle ahead of a cold front. Tonight will not be nearly as cold as the last few nights with lows in the upper 30s for the Triangle and around 40 for the Sandhills.As the cold front inches closer to us, it will bring scattered showers for the morning. By afternoon, it'll be partly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 50s in the Triangle and around 60 in the Sandhills.Cooler air arrives for Wednesday with the possibility of a few showers late Wednesday night.A chilly rain appears for Thursday. Afterward, Friday and Saturday bring partly sunny conditions with the chance of a shower late Saturday. But after Thursday, the next best chance to see any noticeable rain doesn't arrive until Valentine's Day (Sunday). President's Day on Monday will be cold with highs struggling to reach 40.Be Well & Stay Safe,Robert Johnson