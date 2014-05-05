AM Showers, Warmer Temps

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A flat and fast-moving shortwave aloft will move off the East coast later in the day. As it works eastward, it will drag a cold front across the Triangle, though, with a lack of moisture, all we can expect to see is a brief shower or a bit of light rain/drizzle. Though temperatures will start the day in themid- to upper 30s, it will stay just warm enough through the atmosphere for anything that falls to be rain, with the best chance of any shower coming with the frontal passage during the late-morning hours. Temperatures will be a few degrees higher this afternoon than they were yesterday, reaching the upper-50s as westerly flow continues aloft.The front pushes south of us for tonight with a little bubble of high pressure building in behind it. There will be a little clearing later today or early tonight with that, but we'll cloud over again later tonight as the next piece of upper-level energy coming in from the west starts to pull the front northward again. This turns our surface flow easterly and we moisten up, especially in the low levels. The front stays just far enough to the south of us to keep us dry most of the day, though, as we continue to moisten up, we can't rule out a bit of rain, especially later in the day and at night.The boundary will stall out near us through Thursday, and our rain chances will continue to go up as upper-level energy comes toward us through the flow. The best chance of rain will be in the afternoon as that energy arrives. Chilly air will also be seeping into the region from the north, with temperatures in the 40s all day with the rain around. Just how chilly we stay will depend on how much of the day it rains; if the rain is mostly in the afternoon then we have a chance to get into the upper 40s, but if it rains earlier, then we could be stuck in the low to mid-40s all day.A low will develop along the stalled-out front over us, and bring an area of more widespread and steady rain across the Triangle Thursday night into Friday.As the low passes offshore, colder air will be draining south behind it and may press far enough south for some icing in at least northern parts of the Triangle Thursday night into Friday morning. While the models are currently keeping areas from Raleigh on south and east above the freezing mark, this low-level cold air can be tough to catch, so this is something we'll need to keep a close eye on in the next couple of days. Temperatures Friday will have a tough time climbing out of the 30s with the cold northeast flow.From Friday night, through the weekend, the models begin to split, with most of the long-range guidance getting colder air to sink down toward us behind that departing feature, while pieces of energy continue to stream eastward along the stalled-out boundary that lingers near us.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather