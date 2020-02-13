Warm Again with AM Storms

After the passage of a few showers or isolated thunderstorms, we'll be left with a warm and partly cloudy night. Most of the shower activity will once again be concentrated north and east of the Triangle.A cold front swings through central North Carolina tomorrow after sunrise. This line of showers and storms will provide a quick burst of intense rainfall and gusty winds. Sunshine appears in the afternoon and will allow temperatures to rise into the low to mid 80s.Friday will be dry though much cooler with highs only reaching around 60 degrees.The weekend begins on a nice note with loads of sunshine and near seasonable temperatures before a rain overtakes the region come Sunday afternoon and may persist into early Monday.Be well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson