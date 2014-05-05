Amazing Fall-Like Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today started off chilly for October, but we'll warm up into the upper 60s/low 70s under a mostly sunny sky.Tomorrow won't be as bright as today though. We'll see more clouds and a spotty shower in the morning and early afternoon, otherwise it'll be a partly cloudy day with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.A long stretch of crisp, fall weather continues with morning lows in the 40s/50s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s/70s. Due to a large area of high pressure, we'll have a marathon of mostly sunny conditions from Monday-Friday. Nice!!Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson