A frontal boundary will remain draped across the region tomorrow. Once
again, there will be lower temperatures and a shower or two north of
the boundary with milder temperatures to the south.
We will see a shift in the pattern on Tuesday with temperatures rising
back up to above normal during the afternoon. It will also be dry with
no rain expected, although it will still feel rather humid out there.
By midweek, a front will approach the Triangle from the west, which
will bump up the chance for thunderstorms in the area. This boundary
will stall across the region Thursday into Friday, allowing for more
showers and thunderstorms around the region.
Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell
Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Related Topics:
weather
weather