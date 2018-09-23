A frontal boundary will remain draped across the region tomorrow. Onceagain, there will be lower temperatures and a shower or two north ofthe boundary with milder temperatures to the south.We will see a shift in the pattern on Tuesday with temperatures risingback up to above normal during the afternoon. It will also be dry withno rain expected, although it will still feel rather humid out there.By midweek, a front will approach the Triangle from the west, whichwill bump up the chance for thunderstorms in the area. This boundarywill stall across the region Thursday into Friday, allowing for moreshowers and thunderstorms around the region.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell