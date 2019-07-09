Shower Chances Low Tomorrow

It was a pretty nice day, hope you enjoyed it! Highs today were only in the low and mid 80s, with some upper 80s to the east of Raleigh. There were lots of clouds, but overall it was pretty pleasant for July. After a quiet night tonight, look for a little more sun tomorrow than we had today, along with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 80s north to low 90s in Fayetteville. Shower chances will remain low tomorrow, but there could be a few spotty showers mainly south of Raleigh.As a cold front approaches on Thursday, shower and storm chances will ramp up again, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The storm chances will return for Friday afternoon, but drier air aloft will build in for the weekend. That means our rain chances should go way down for the weekend, along with hotter temperatures. By the weekend, highs will be in the low and mid 90s.The National Hurricane Center is giving a disturbance in the northeast Gulf of Mexico an 80% of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next few days. If it becomes a tropical storm (winds greater than 39mph) its name will be Barry.The system-whatever form it takes-will track west along the northern Gulf Coast and spread heavy rains from northwest Florida to Louisiana as we head towards the weekend. There could also be some storm surge and wind impacts, but there are no indications of this system becoming a hurricane.Right now, no impacts are expected here in central North Carolina.Have a great evening!Chris