NC weather: Ice seen accumulating on raised surfaces as far south as Wake County

Estimated power outages

Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency due to winter weather

Do not use gasoline-powered tools, generators or engines in enclosed or even partially enclosed spaces. Use them outdoors, at least 20 feet from doors, windows and air vents.

Do not use charcoal grills or propane stoves indoors, even in a fireplace.

Never use the stove or other gas appliances to heat your home.

Do not idle your car, truck or other vehicle in the garage, even if the garage door to the outside is open. Fumes can build up quickly in the garage and living area of your home.

Install a carbon monoxide detector on each level of your home. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for installation and maintenance. If used correctly, these detectors can save lives by alerting people to increasing levels of carbon monoxide in the home.

Keep rooms well ventilated.

School closings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The threat of icing is slowly diminishing as temperatures rise and precipitation slows.Still, central North Carolina is dealing with Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and Flash Flood Warnings through Friday.Freezing rain fell on and off all morning, especially in areas north of Interstate 85. Areas south of I-85 saw more rain than freezing rain, but ice accumulation still happened on raised surfaces.A far south as Wake, Durham, Orange and Chatham counties saw ice form on trees, bushes, power lines and other raised surfaces.By late Thursday afternoon, the temperature at RDU had reached 34 and Roxboro hovered around 32 degrees. There was a break in the precipitation late afternoon and icing reached about .15 inches in northern counties to less than .10 inches in northern parts of the Triangle.We're not out of the woods yet as rain and freezing rain return Thursday evening, but effects should be minimal, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said, with at most about an additional .10 inches north of I-85.Freezing rain is mostly done for the Triangle except perhaps in northern Durham and Orange counties."You can really see the difference one degree makes," Hohmann said. "In north Raleigh at 2 p.m., it was 32 with noticeable icing on the trees as I drove toward downtown. Once I got a little south of I-540 it was 33 with no ice on the trees, just a few miles away."Temperatures will hold steady or drop just a degree or so through the night. Therefore, icing on roadways, especially in the Triangle, should not be an issue.The, however, remain in effect for counties along Interstate 85 and north. This advisory lasts until Friday at 7 a.m.is in effect for Chatham, Franklin, Halifax, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, Stanly and Wake counties until 7 a.m. Friday.Ice is not the only potential problem with this storm.is in effect for all counties south or east of Wake County from 10 a.m. today through 7 a.m. Friday. Between 1-2 inches of rain is expected to fall in these areas. That rain will be falling on already saturated ground, which is a recipe for flooding.Another potential problem is the wind. Gusts between 25-30 mph have been reported since midnight. Those windy conditions will continue throughout the day. That wind coupled with iced tree limbs could result in downed trees and power lines.By mid-afternoon, temperatures should rise into the mid-30s for everybody--with the Sandhills possibly reaching as high as 40 degrees.Duke Energy projected that the hazardous wintry precipitation and high-winds could cause nearly 1 million power outages - some lasting several days - beginning Thursday in North Carolina and South Carolina, based on the storm's current forecasted track.Duke Energy said it has thousands of employees supporting the company's response, including 5,400 line technicians and vegetation workers. More than 1,300 of those workers are from the company's Midwest and Florida service areas and from other companies providing assistance."This forecast for icy weather is a real threat for widespread power outages," said Gov. Roy Cooper. "People need to be ready to stay home and be prepared to lose power for a while, especially in the northern, western and Piedmont counties."The governor issued an executive order in advance of the inclement weather, declaring a state of emergency and allowing for transportation waivers permitting utility companies to bring repair crews from out of state and get faster access to communities that have lost power. The governor also authorized the activation of 40 National Guard personnel to support fallen tree and debris removal.Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are cautioning people not to use gasoline-powered generators or tools, outdoor grills and camp stoves in enclosed spaces. These devices should be used outside only and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and air vents to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning."If you're out preparing trees for a winter storm or cleaning up after one, be extra cautious," said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. "If you're a landowner with concerns about your woodlands, you have resources available to help you with a plan for managing damaged trees and timber. Contact your county ranger or a consulting forester."To stay safe:

Do not use gasoline-powered tools, generators or engines in enclosed or even partially enclosed spaces. Use them outdoors, at least 20 feet from doors, windows and air vents.

Do not use charcoal grills or propane stoves indoors, even in a fireplace.

Never use the stove or other gas appliances to heat your home.

Do not idle your car, truck or other vehicle in the garage, even if the garage door to the outside is open. Fumes can build up quickly in the garage and living area of your home.

Install a carbon monoxide detector on each level of your home. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for installation and maintenance. If used correctly, these detectors can save lives by alerting people to increasing levels of carbon monoxide in the home.

Keep rooms well ventilated.

Orange County schools and buildings will be closed Friday. Because of the potential for power outages, Friday will be treated as a snow day for students.