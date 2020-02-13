Weather

Feeling Like Summer This Week

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A broken band of showers and thunderstorms could affect portions of northeastern North Carolina early this evening, mainly near the coast. Storms that do appear can be locally strong and gusty with brief, sudden downpours. Otherwise, an uneventful evening with seasonable warm, humid conditions.
Looking west, a second disturbance is over eastern Arkansas and moving east. This feature will weaken but still cross North Carolina tomorrow and likely trigger a couple of showers and thunderstorms around the region in the afternoon and evening.

A third feature is a cold front, now in the western Great Lakes and reaching southwest into Kansas. This front will limp into our area on Wednesday with again spotty afternoon shower and thunderstorm activity. The front is likely to stall and then push south and east after one more shower or thunderstorm Thursday afternoon.
A ridge of high pressure then expected to build aloft Friday through the weekend giving us mainly dry, warm weather. Dew points should even come down a bit Thursday night through Saturday taking the edge off the humidity before climbing again on Sunday.

Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Dr. Cohen says trends continue to move in wrong direction
4 lawsuits filed in deadly downtown Durham gas explosion
'Work to do:' Raleigh mayor says of face coverings in Glenwood South
2 dead, 12 injured after shooting at Charlotte block party
NC State votes to rename building with ties to white supremacist
Parents make plea to find missing mom who walked out of Duke ER
NC Confederate Monument to be removed from Capitol grounds
Show More
14 people including 5 children killed in Chicago over the weekend
Trump administration extends visa ban to non-immigrants
19-year-old man shot, killed at Durham apartment complex
Comedian DL Hughley tests positive for COVID-19 after fainting onstage
The 411: Woman makes Air Force history
More TOP STORIES News