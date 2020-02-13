Feeling Like Summer This Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A broken band of showers and thunderstorms could affect portions of northeastern North Carolina early this evening, mainly near the coast. Storms that do appear can be locally strong and gusty with brief, sudden downpours. Otherwise, an uneventful evening with seasonable warm, humid conditions.Looking west, a second disturbance is over eastern Arkansas and moving east. This feature will weaken but still cross North Carolina tomorrow and likely trigger a couple of showers and thunderstorms around the region in the afternoon and evening.A third feature is a cold front, now in the western Great Lakes and reaching southwest into Kansas. This front will limp into our area on Wednesday with again spotty afternoon shower and thunderstorm activity. The front is likely to stall and then push south and east after one more shower or thunderstorm Thursday afternoon.A ridge of high pressure then expected to build aloft Friday through the weekend giving us mainly dry, warm weather. Dew points should even come down a bit Thursday night through Saturday taking the edge off the humidity before climbing again on Sunday.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson