Feeling Like Summer This Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A low pressure area over Michigan this morning will head northeastwardinto Ontario today, then move into western Quebec by tomorrow morning.This will be dragging a cold front eastward through the Ohio andTennessee valleys today and tonight, then through the eastern half ofthe country tomorrow. We've also got a disturbance just out ahead ofthat front this morning, moving eastward through Tennessee and thenorthern part of the Gulf Coast states. This will work eastward todayand bring the Triangle a shower or thunderstorm in some areas. Itlooks to be later in the day before that precipitation arrives, andthe best chance will be during the evening hours. We should dry outbehind that feature later tonight.Generally, both today and tonight, we will be seasonably warm andhumid. We'll have just a few clouds around today, mainly thisafternoon; these will continue into tonight, though we'll trendclearer in the second half of the night as the scattered precipitationdiminishes. Tomorrow will remain similar, though with the southernpart of that front held up over the Appalachians, we could end up witha lower chance of a shower or thunderstorm than we do today. Thechance will continue into tomorrow night as the front finally slipsinto the area.The front will push east of us Thursday as the upper-level low finallypushes eastward and drives that front offshore. We'll see a slightlyhigher chance for a shower or thunderstorm because of that, especiallyduring the afternoon and evening hours. If the front is fast enough,the main focus of precipitation could end up being just east of theTriangle during the day.In the wake of that front, an upper-level ridge will build into theregion Friday, with a surface high pressure area building in as well.This will dry us out and even lower the humidity a bit, with dewpoints dropping into the mid-60s. This high will hold on into theweekend and give us a stretch of dry weather with a decent amount ofsunshine and seasonably high temperatures.The humidity is likely to climb again Sunday as the high moves off tothe Southeast and a wave of low pressure tries to develop along thecoast south of a low moving through New England. The humidity willbegin to climb again and we'll have a shower or thunderstorm chancecoming into play for the Triangle as well, though the chance remainslow enough to keep as a mention for now.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather