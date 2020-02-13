Feeling Like Summer This Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A low pressure area over Michigan this morning will head northeastward
into Ontario today, then move into western Quebec by tomorrow morning.
This will be dragging a cold front eastward through the Ohio and
Tennessee valleys today and tonight, then through the eastern half of
the country tomorrow. We've also got a disturbance just out ahead of
that front this morning, moving eastward through Tennessee and the
northern part of the Gulf Coast states. This will work eastward today
and bring the Triangle a shower or thunderstorm in some areas. It
looks to be later in the day before that precipitation arrives, and
the best chance will be during the evening hours. We should dry out
behind that feature later tonight.
Generally, both today and tonight, we will be seasonably warm and
humid. We'll have just a few clouds around today, mainly this
afternoon; these will continue into tonight, though we'll trend
clearer in the second half of the night as the scattered precipitation
diminishes. Tomorrow will remain similar, though with the southern
part of that front held up over the Appalachians, we could end up with
a lower chance of a shower or thunderstorm than we do today. The
chance will continue into tomorrow night as the front finally slips
into the area.
The front will push east of us Thursday as the upper-level low finally
pushes eastward and drives that front offshore. We'll see a slightly
higher chance for a shower or thunderstorm because of that, especially
during the afternoon and evening hours. If the front is fast enough,
the main focus of precipitation could end up being just east of the
Triangle during the day.
In the wake of that front, an upper-level ridge will build into the
region Friday, with a surface high pressure area building in as well.
This will dry us out and even lower the humidity a bit, with dew
points dropping into the mid-60s. This high will hold on into the
weekend and give us a stretch of dry weather with a decent amount of
sunshine and seasonably high temperatures.
The humidity is likely to climb again Sunday as the high moves off to
the Southeast and a wave of low pressure tries to develop along the
coast south of a low moving through New England. The humidity will
begin to climb again and we'll have a shower or thunderstorm chance
coming into play for the Triangle as well, though the chance remains
low enough to keep as a mention for now.
Have a great Tuesday!
