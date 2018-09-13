WEATHER

Apex Fire Department prepares for Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Apex Fire Department prepares for Florence

By
APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Apex Fire Department Swift Water Rescue team is under state activation as of 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

The team is preparing its boats in anticipation of a water rescue.

The crew said the power boats they use are good for rivers and fast moving water.


Flat-bottomed boats are generally used for flooded towns and neighborhoods.

RELATED: Hurricane Florence tracker: Gov. Cooper has new warning: 'Don't relax. Don't get complacent'

The same kind of boats were used to rescue people during Hurricane Matthew.

The activation can last up to ten days and will be adjusted based on the severity of the storm.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencehurricanestormweatherApex
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence coverage from ABC News
Power outages reported ahead of Hurricane Florence
Hurricane Florence: Monster storm moves toward coast
Smartphone apps to have during Hurricane Florence
Hurricane Florence video: Waves pummel Topsail Beach
More Weather
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence: Monster storm moves toward coast
How will Hurricane Florence impact Raleigh?
Power outages reported ahead of Hurricane Florence
Hurricane Florence: When to expect rain in the Triangle
FEMA sets up Hurricane Florence 'rumor control' page
Downtown Wilmington businesses deciding to open or close
Hurricane Florence's threat draws out-of-state responders to NC
Florence: Hurricane storm surge explained
Show More
Peak Lab Rescue saves dozens of dogs ahead of Hurricane Florence
Florence: Low-lying homeowners urged to seek higher ground
Durham Rescue Mission helping the homeless during Florence
Pres. Trump questions death toll from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico
How to keep kids occupied during the storm
More News