Apex Fire Department prepares for Florence

The Apex Fire Department Swift Water Rescue team is under state activation as of 8 p.m. Wednesday night.The team is preparing its boats in anticipation of a water rescue.The crew said the power boats they use are good for rivers and fast moving water.Flat-bottomed boats are generally used for flooded towns and neighborhoods.The same kind of boats were used to rescue people during Hurricane Matthew.The activation can last up to ten days and will be adjusted based on the severity of the storm.