Rain Develops Sunday

After a cloudy start enough dry air has mixd in to allow for some clearing today. It will remain clear
for a while this evening then clouds return overnight ahead of the next storm system. This is a very

fast-moving system that has just arrived in California in the past 18 hours or so.
Rain will overspread the Triangle tomorrow afternoon and then become heavy at times along with
some thunder into the night as the strengthening storm crosses the Triangle.
Rainfall should average 0.50-1.00 inches and some flooding will be possible in parts of the area.
Drier air in the wake of the storm will follow on Monday with clouds and sun then a shot of Arctic
air will move into the Triangle Monday night and linger into the middle of next week as a large scale
upper trough deepens over the eastern U.S.

It will be much colder on Tuesday with sun and clouds as a weak area of high pressure crosses the
Triangle then the axis of the upper trough will cross the region Tuesday night and move offshore
on Wednesday.
This will deliver even colder air and a brisk wind into the Triangle on Wednesday and despite
sunshine, much of the day will be spent below 40 degrees.
Temperatures will moderate a bit later next week as a new storm moves in from the west and it

could cause some rain on Friday.

Have a good evening,
Steve Stewart



