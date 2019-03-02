Rain Develops Sunday

After a cloudy start enough dry air has mixd in to allow for some clearing today. It will remain clearfor a while this evening then clouds return overnight ahead of the next storm system. This is a veryfast-moving system that has just arrived in California in the past 18 hours or so.Rain will overspread the Triangle tomorrow afternoon and then become heavy at times along withsome thunder into the night as the strengthening storm crosses the Triangle.Rainfall should average 0.50-1.00 inches and some flooding will be possible in parts of the area.Drier air in the wake of the storm will follow on Monday with clouds and sun then a shot of Arcticair will move into the Triangle Monday night and linger into the middle of next week as a large scaleupper trough deepens over the eastern U.S.It will be much colder on Tuesday with sun and clouds as a weak area of high pressure crosses theTriangle then the axis of the upper trough will cross the region Tuesday night and move offshoreon Wednesday.This will deliver even colder air and a brisk wind into the Triangle on Wednesday and despitesunshine, much of the day will be spent below 40 degrees.Temperatures will moderate a bit later next week as a new storm moves in from the west and itcould cause some rain on Friday.Have a good evening,Steve Stewart