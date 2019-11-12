Arctic blast brings cold weather, showers to NC

Rain will fall and temperatures will drop on Tuesday as an arctic blast moves in.Tuesday is a rare day where temperatures will go down as the day progresses. Raleigh sat at a mild 54 degrees just after 5 a.m., but that won't last.Temps will be in the low 40s by the afternoon.You'll need the umbrella as showers will spread across the region by mid-morning. There's a 100 percent chance of rain. We may see some snowflakes, but acclimation is unlikely. We'll see rain begin between 7 and 9 a.m. The heaviest rain should fall between 9 a.m. and noon.With clearing skies, this will lead to a very chilly night with temperatures dropping down to record-low territory. Wind chills for Wednesday morning are in the low to mid-teens.