Arctic front latest: Watch for freezing roads after Tuesday rain

RALEIGH (WTVD) --After a brief period of rain Tuesday evening, skies cleared across central North Carolina and an Arctic front is plunging into the state.
A dry northwest wind is helping to dry off the wet roads, but any leftover puddles, especially on side streets, will freeze by morning, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said.
Watch out for some patches of black ice during the morning commute.
By Wednesday morning, temperatures will bottom out in the low and mid-20s across the region. Wednesday will be a sunny but chilly day as some of the Arctic air in the Midwest moves into the state.
Highs Wednesday will be in the low and mid-40s, but a brisk wind will make it feel like it's in the 30s most of the day.
Even colder air will spread into the region Wednesday night, with lows by Thursday morning in the low and mid teens north and near 20 to the south. Thursday's highs will be in the mid and upper 30s.
Stay on top of the latest weather updates by downloading the ABC11 app
Gov. Roy Cooper urged residents to follow the local weather forecast and be prepared for another round of sub-freezing temperatures and winter weather during the next few days - and to exercise caution on the roads in areas were wintry precipitation falls.
"I urge people to monitor their local forecasts closely and take proactive steps to stay ready, warm, and safe," said Gov. Cooper.
The Durham Rescue Mission is encouraging those outside to come stay with them, rather than outside.
"We always have one empty bed," said Rob Tart. "That's our policy, one empty bed."
NCDOT is preparing roads just to be safe. Their main weapon against slick roads at this time is brine.
Rain will changeover to #snow in spots Tuesday evening as it exits the region. This isn't a recipe for us to see large snow totals but here's my forecast. With cold air pouring in, we may see wet spots turn to ice for the Wednesday AM commute. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/50Vj9nbYSD— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) January 28, 2019
"When the road gets to 32 degrees, it freezes," said Jason Dunigan, NCDOT engineer. "When you put brine on it, it lowers that 32 degrees to the lower 20s. So you've got a little more threshold than that 32 degrees."
"We need about two-and-half or three days to set out the brine in Wake County," said Sean Williams, NCDOT Division 5. "So it's important that we spread that out there and make sure we've got everything covered."
We don't typically see big accumulations of snow with fast-moving clippers from the northwest.
With that said, the rain from Tuesday night could freeze up Wednesday morning and create some slick spots on bridges and overpasses.
Officials with the NCDOT are not taking any chances.
Crews started preparing for the possible wintry weather over the weekend.
Big Weather said a cold wave of icy temperatures will be moving in this week, bringing in temperatures in the low 20s and teens.
Officials encourage residents to make sure their home is winterized.
The good news is that the brunt of the frigid air mass gripping the Midwest will not reach North Carolina.
A big warm-up is in store by the weekend as temperatures approach 60 by Sunday.
RELATED:Prepare your home for winter weather
RELATED: How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather