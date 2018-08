If you want spring-like temperatures...be patient. It gets better in a few days! pic.twitter.com/kLEEwCKQoh — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) March 25, 2018

After our 3rd snow in March, I think it's safe to say we are done with winter precipitation for this spring.Impressive totals Saturday night in and around Roxboro where trained weather spotters recorded 3 inches of snow!Most of the snow accumulated along and northwest of I-85 and it will be melting quickly as the sun returns Sunday.It will be cool and a little breezy, but be patient...70s return by Thursday!