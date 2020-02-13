Cool with Frost Overnight

The weak flat wave of low pressure that brought more clouds last night and a bit of light rain early this morning is now off the northeast coast of Florida and will continue to move eastward away from the southeast U.S. coast the rest of today and tonight. High pressure building in from the northwest is helping to bring a flow of dry cool air into central North Carolina. This has led to a break up in the clouds and should help bring a clear to partly cloudy and rather chilly night tonight.The overall upper level wind flow pattern is oriented northwest to southeast. This will continue to keep high pressure in places at the surface over the southeast U.S.. This should support a mostly sunny sky and milder afternoon temperatures tomorrow, a clear and chilly night tomorrow night then another dry settled day on Friday. A few clouds will start to show up on Friday as high pressure moves off to the east and upper level winds turn more westerly. This should bring some increase in moisture across the region later Friday and Friday night.A quick moving high pressure area will move in over the region later Saturday and Saturday night leading to dry cool weather Saturday night and a partly sunny and dry start to this coming Sunday.Another area of high pressure will build in from the west Monday night and Tuesday of next week. This should help bring a clearing sky Monday night then a sunny and dry weather for Tuesday into Wednesday of next week with near seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 70's for daytime highs.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson