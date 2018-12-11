WEATHER

At least 10 cars crash on icy Durham road

At least 10 cars were involved in a rash on MLK Blvd. in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
At least 10 and maybe as many as 15 cars slid on ice and crashed on the MLK Parkway near Industry Lane on Tuesday night.

Durham Police working at the scene said they weren't sure exactly how many vehicles were involved. Two people suffered minor injuries, police said.

The roads were extremely slick in the area as temperatures fell below freezing, an ABC11 crew at the scene said.

At least 10 cars were involved in a wreck on slippery MLK Parkway in Durham.



MLK Parkway was closed while responders worked to clear the scene but reopened late Tuesday evening.

There were a couple of other weather-related wrecks in Durham on Tuesday night but police said they were minor with no significant injuries.

Early Tuesday, one driver flipped his car on a Durham bridge. Fortunately for him, he walked away without any serious injuries.

