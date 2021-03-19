tornado

At least 3 tornadoes touched down in central North Carolina during Thursday storms, NWS confirms

At least three tornadoes reportedly touched down in central North Carolina during Thursday evening's severe weather.

The National Weather Service of Raleigh began surveying damages on Friday morning and confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in Orange, Guilford and Alamance counties.

The first of the three tornadoes -- an EF-0 -- touched down just after 5 p.m. near High Point and remained on the ground for five minutes, with peak wind conditions reaching up to 85 mph. The tornado was 100 yards in length and traveled approximately one mile, according to the NWS.

Nearly 40 minutes later, a second tornado -- an EF-1 -- touched down near Whitsett near the Guilford and Alamance County line and was also grounded for five-minutes. The tornados estimated peak winds were 100 mph with a max width of 200 yards and traveled 2.5 miles.
EMBED More News Videos

Possible tornadoes hit in Guilford and Alamance counties on Thursday.



The third tornado -- also an EF-1 -- touched down in northwestern Orange County just after 6 p.m. The tornado traveled 4.25 miles.

ABC11 observed the most severe damages in the Cedar Grove neighborhood of Orange County, where a tree was uprooted, a roof was damaged, a basketball hoop was snapped in half and a trampoline was seen flying down the street.

Officials said none of the tornados caused any injuries or deaths, however, crews will continue to investigate into the weekend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherorange countynctornadonorth carolina newssevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TORNADO
25 reported tornadoes in 6 states from OK to AL
Triangle, Sandhills prepare for severe weather headed to NC
Substantial threat of strong tornadoes in the South this week
Tornadoes reported in Texas Panhandle, no injuries reported
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC says 3 feet of distance safe in some classrooms, updating guidelines
Tax refund delays leave Triangle residents waiting for thousands
LATEST: COVID-19 vaccinations, testing resume Friday
School district uses app to help homeless students
Real gun disguised as toy found in NC drug bust
Severe weather leaves central NC mostly unharmed
FBI releases new video of suspects wanted in Capitol riot
Show More
Heartbreaking images show baby harp seals struggle to survive
Breaking down the Triangle's big day in tech company news
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
IRS chief warns start of child tax credit payments may be delayed
Cuomo's 1st accuser details new allegations in interview
More TOP STORIES News