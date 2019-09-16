Weather

Heating Up Today

The dry and seasonable weather will stick around for the start of the new workweek.

Temperatures uptick today as drier mid-level air works into the area to help our temperatures rise. A surface high will set up shop over the Great Lakes and position over the Northeast in the next couple of days to help keep the area mainly dry.

There will be another weak surface boundary nearing from the northwest Tuesday. This will result in enough forcing to allow clouds to build up during the day, with parts of the area picking up an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Although, again, this would be very spotty across the region.

Large surface high pressure, along with a northerly flow aloft, will promote dry, sunny and pleasant weather for the rest of the week.

While it's too early to have high confidence, a bit of a warm up could take place next weekend as high pressure shifts off the East coast, promoting a warmer southwesterly flow across the state.

Have a great week!

Bigweather

