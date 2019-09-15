Isolated Showers Later Today

Today will be another warm and humid day with high pressure in control. However, there will be a weak frontal boundary moving in from the north which may trigger an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in the area. However, anything that does pop up will be very spotty.High pressure, both at the surface and aloft, will be in control Monday. This will promote a summery day with warmer air. With lack of a significant trigger and some drier midlevel air filtering in from the north we are not anticipating much in the way of convection popping up this day. Despite Humberto moving out to sea, rough surf and rip currents will be likely along the coast over the next few days and swimming will be dangerous.There will be another weak surface boundary nearing from the northwest Tuesday. This will result in enough forcing to allow clouds to build up during the day, with parts of the area picking up an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Although, again, this would be very spotty across the region.Large surface high pressure along with a northerly flow aloft will promote dry, sunny and pleasant weather for the rest of the week.Have a good Day!Steve Stewart