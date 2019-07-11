Weather

Scattered Storms Friday

Scattered showers and storms across the region will continue into the evening hours, then just a spotty shower is possible overnight. Friday will be another hot and humid day with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will once again reach the low and mid 90s.

The weekend will offer a smaller chance of afternoon showers and storms. There will be lots of sun and temperatures into the mid 90s, with the heat index at or above 100. A good weekend to be at the pool!

Tropical Storm Barry will move into southern Louisiana over the weekend, bringing a 3-5 foot storm surge, winds to 70 mph, and potentially catastrophic rains of 15-20."

Have a nice evening,
Chris




Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gas leak shuts down both directions of Wade Avenue in Raleigh
Hate robocalls? NC attorney general asks you to sign petition
Police send warning after bear makes its way around Pittsboro
Raleigh Police investigate after man injured in shooting
Son of famed Triangle architect Freelon remembers father's legacy
Injured woman found bloodied, screaming on busy Durham street
Wake County principal hopes yoga pays off in classroom
Show More
Trump abandons bid to include citizenship question on census
Honda owners express concerns after paint peels off their new cars
Panthers' McCaffrey hosts football camp for Fort Bragg families
'Living hell:' Couple says embryo mistakenly implanted in another woman
Duke students set world record with electric vehicle
More TOP STORIES News