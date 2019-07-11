Scattered Storms Friday

Scattered showers and storms across the region will continue into the evening hours, then just a spotty shower is possible overnight. Friday will be another hot and humid day with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will once again reach the low and mid 90s.The weekend will offer a smaller chance of afternoon showers and storms. There will be lots of sun and temperatures into the mid 90s, with the heat index at or above 100. A good weekend to be at the pool!Tropical Storm Barry will move into southern Louisiana over the weekend, bringing a 3-5 foot storm surge, winds to 70 mph, and potentially catastrophic rains of 15-20."Have a nice evening,Chris