A stretch of dry weather is coming up for the Triangle. Looking back the last 8 day period of dryweather was from Nov. 16 through Nov. 23. There was a six day stretch from Dec. 3 through Dec 8.Through the rest of the weekend, the upper-level flow will be from the northwest. At the surface,high pressure will build from the south and winds tomorrow will be from the west sendingtemperatures into the middle 60s tomorrow afternoon. This is more typical temperatures of middleNovember than early January.The surface winds will switch to the east on Monday as high pressure shifts to the east and upperlevelflow turns from the west. This will lead to afternoon temperatures about 10 degrees cooler onMonday compared to tomorrow with more clouds around the region.Ahead of the next storm system, moving into the West today, this will send a cold front into theAppalachians by Tuesday. Ahead of this front the surface winds will shift back to the southwest,sending another surge of warmer air into the region. The better dynamics will be well off to thenorth and with limited moisture, the front will move through dry on Tuesday.A secondary front will sweep through the region Tuesday night and this will usher colder air intothe region for the middle of the week. An upper-level low will move through the Great Lakes andNortheast on Wednesday and Thursday. This will lead to a deepening upper-level trough across theeastern U.S. during that time period. At the surface high pressure will build into the Great Lakeslate next week. This will send colder air into the region with temperatures only in the 40s Thursday,Friday and Saturday.Have a great evening!Steve Stewart