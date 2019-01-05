A stretch of dry weather is coming up for the Triangle. Looking back the last 8 day period of dry
weather was from Nov. 16 through Nov. 23. There was a six day stretch from Dec. 3 through Dec 8.
Through the rest of the weekend, the upper-level flow will be from the northwest. At the surface,
high pressure will build from the south and winds tomorrow will be from the west sending
temperatures into the middle 60s tomorrow afternoon. This is more typical temperatures of middle
November than early January.
The surface winds will switch to the east on Monday as high pressure shifts to the east and upperlevel
flow turns from the west. This will lead to afternoon temperatures about 10 degrees cooler on
Monday compared to tomorrow with more clouds around the region.
Ahead of the next storm system, moving into the West today, this will send a cold front into the
Appalachians by Tuesday. Ahead of this front the surface winds will shift back to the southwest,
sending another surge of warmer air into the region. The better dynamics will be well off to the
north and with limited moisture, the front will move through dry on Tuesday.
A secondary front will sweep through the region Tuesday night and this will usher colder air into
the region for the middle of the week. An upper-level low will move through the Great Lakes and
Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday. This will lead to a deepening upper-level trough across the
eastern U.S. during that time period. At the surface high pressure will build into the Great Lakes
late next week. This will send colder air into the region with temperatures only in the 40s Thursday,
Friday and Saturday.
Have a great evening!
Steve Stewart
Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Related Topics:
weatherweatherdurham county newsrainsnow
weatherweatherdurham county newsrainsnow