Beautiful weekend ahead after rainy few days

A rainy Friday across the region as yet another storm system moved through the region. The rain will taper off to scattered showers this evening, then end around midnight. Lows will be in the 40s.The first weekend of 2019 is going to be a winner as high pressure builds into the region! Dry west winds will clear the skies during the morning hours, leaving us with lots of sun and highs in the low and mid 60s. It will be a bit breezy, with winds gusting up to 25 or 30 mph during the day.Sunday will be beautiful as well with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s--nearly 15 degrees above normal! A weak cold front will slip into the area on Monday. bringing a few clouds and temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than Sunday. We warm right back up on Tuesday, but a stronger cold front will push through the region late in the day. Moisture looks pretty limited, so it doesn't look like we'll see much more than a spotty shower or two on Tuesday.Seasonably cool weather will return for late next week, with highs in the upper 40s and lows around 30.Have a great weekend!Chris