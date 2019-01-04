WEATHER

Rain Ends Tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

A rainy Friday across the region as yet another storm system moved through the region. The rain will taper off to scattered showers this evening, then end around midnight. Lows will be in the 40s.

The first weekend of 2019 is going to be a winner as high pressure builds into the region! Dry west winds will clear the skies during the morning hours, leaving us with lots of sun and highs in the low and mid 60s. It will be a bit breezy, with winds gusting up to 25 or 30 mph during the day.

Sunday will be beautiful as well with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s--nearly 15 degrees above normal! A weak cold front will slip into the area on Monday. bringing a few clouds and temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than Sunday. We warm right back up on Tuesday, but a stronger cold front will push through the region late in the day. Moisture looks pretty limited, so it doesn't look like we'll see much more than a spotty shower or two on Tuesday.

Seasonably cool weather will return for late next week, with highs in the upper 40s and lows around 30.

Have a great weekend!
Chris

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherdurham county newsrainsnow
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Don't miss these space events in 2019
New Year's Eve weather: Warmer temps with chance of rain
It's official! 2018 is wettest year on record for Raleigh
Duke Energy calls for rate hike to cover storm repair costs
More Weather
Top Stories
Terminally ill Fayetteville man with days to live renews vows to wife
Cumberland County teacher charged with sex crimes involving student
18-wheeler runs off road, crashes into Aldi store and several cars in lot
Duke increasing security on campus after student was raped
Trump threatens to keep the government shut down for year or longer
Suspect arrested day after Durham woman fights off intruder in her home
Supreme Court to hear arguments over NC's congressional map
Worst is yet to come this flu season, experts warn
Show More
Woman raped while in vegetative state gives birth
Money due back to people who bought Charmin flushable wipes
Wake Forest teens charged after being caught with BB gun in student lot
Man, 3-year-old unharmed after debris flies through windshield on I-40
Ford recalls over 953,000 vehicles to replace inflators
More News