Wet End to the Week

The cold front that moved through last evening has moved well to the south and east. In the wake of that front today has been a sunny but cooler day. High pressure now over the Great Lakes will expand east and south into the eastern U.S. including central North Carolina tonight and tomorrow. This high will help bring even chillier air tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures will drop close to freezing late tonight and first thing tomorrow morning. Some of the normally colder spots away from the urban areas will have the best chance to drop to around 32 leading to scattered frost first thing tomorrow morning.
However, most places are expected to stay above freeing in the mid- to upper 30s.

An upper-level system moving into the northern Plains states is forcing the consolidation of a surface storm in the northwest Gulf of Mexico. As an upper-level impulses drop southward into the back side of this broad upper-level system the surface storm will strengthen some and track to the Southeast coast. Rain will arrive from the south late tomorrow night and Friday morning as this low pressure area redevelops along the Carolina coast and moves north. This storm system will move northward Friday and Saturday. The steadier rain will come to an end tomorrow evening. But there will be some lingering drizzle and a shower or two later tomorrow night. Rainfall totals from this system will range from 0.50 of an inch to 1.50 inches in most places.

Saturday, the coastal storm will continue to move up the East Coast away from central North Carolina. There might be lingering drizzle or a shower first thing Saturday morning. Otherwise, the rest of Saturday should be mostly rain free for most places. Then most places will be rain free Saturday night and Sunday. There might be enough sinking air and drying aloft so that clouds break up at times and allow for some sunshine Saturday afternoon. Saturday night should end up partly cloudy. This drier air should support at least a partly sunny sky and slightly milder afternoon temperatures on Sunday.

Another upper-level system swinging east from the Plains will reach
the spine of the Appalachians Sunday night then swing through central
North Carolina during the day on Monday with a few showers mostly
Monday morning. Drier air will sweep in from the west Monday afternoon
and evening as high pressure builds eastward from the Plains States.

With high pressure building into the eastern U.S. a dry and settled
weather pattern will define Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell

