This morning brought the first frost of the season to parts of Central North Carolina.Bright sunshine today will boost afternoon readings to the 60s in most spots, making for a beautiful fall day.Tonight will be partly cloudy and not as cold as this morning.The warming trend will continue tomorrow with sunshine and afternoon temperatures rising to near 70 degrees.The passage of a dry cold front will drop temperatures from Wednesday onward. Despite sunshine, peak readings will be in the low 60s Wednesday and then down into the 50s Thursday into the weekend.The dry weather will continue for part of this period, but then a storm from the Gulf will bring us a chilly soaking rain by the weekend.Have a great week!Bigweather