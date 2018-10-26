A storm system moving across the Carolinas today and then north along the Eastern Seaboard will produce a soaking rain across the Triangle, and that rain will come down heavy at times.The rain will taper off in intensity and linger around during the evening hours tonight before coming to an end. Rainfall totals will average anywhere from 0.50 to1.50 inches across central North Carolina. Even though the rain will end, enough moisture will linger to result in patches of fog overnight and into early Saturday morning.Drier air will funnel in Saturday leading to some breaks of sunshine in the clouds. Temperatures will still be below average, but not as cool as today, peaking in the lower 60s.Sunday will be a dry day to round out the weekend under a partly sunny sky with highs in the middle 60s.The next disturbance will cross the area Sunday night and can produce a shower or two before moving off to the east during the day Monday.High pressure will then build in and become centered overhead leading to dry conditions through midweek.Have a great weekend!Bigweather