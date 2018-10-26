WEATHER

Wet and Cold

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

A storm system moving across the Carolinas today and then north along the Eastern Seaboard will produce a soaking rain across the Triangle, and that rain will come down heavy at times.

The rain will taper off in intensity and linger around during the evening hours tonight before coming to an end. Rainfall totals will average anywhere from 0.50 to

1.50 inches across central North Carolina. Even though the rain will end, enough moisture will linger to result in patches of fog overnight and into early Saturday morning.

Drier air will funnel in Saturday leading to some breaks of sunshine in the clouds. Temperatures will still be below average, but not as cool as today, peaking in the lower 60s.

Sunday will be a dry day to round out the weekend under a partly sunny sky with highs in the middle 60s.

The next disturbance will cross the area Sunday night and can produce a shower or two before moving off to the east during the day Monday.

High pressure will then build in and become centered overhead leading to dry conditions through midweek.

Have a great weekend!

Bigweather

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Willa hits Mexico; nor'easter will bring rain to the Triangle
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
Fall colors close to peak, but still not as bright as years past
Hurricane Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico
More Weather
Top Stories
Some Wake County candidates amused, others annoyed by fake campaign signs
Some North Carolina seafood unsafe to eat after Hurricane Florence
Wegmans grocery store coming to Wake Forest
UNC President Margaret Spellings to leave the university system: Sources
Man wanted in fatal shooting in Harnett County turns himself in
Relief on way for one of the most congested commutes in the Triangle
FDA approves new flu drug; UNC REX committee set to review it
Fayetteville police: Women stole merchandise from mall, assaulted worker
Show More
Troubleshooter warns of election season scam
Cary police investigating anti-Semitic fliers distributed in neighborhood
Sugarland Bakery owners file for bankruptcy
2 NC lineman killed repairing lines downed by Hurricane Michael
First African-American news anchor in the southeast dies at 81
More News