Weather Forecast for the Triangle, Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Cary

Today should start with some breaks in the clouds, especially across the north, moisture will increase in the mid- to upper levels with a disturbance pushing in from the west. Temperatures will remain below normal for this time of the year with a northeast wind in place.

No significant changes Tuesday, as we will be wedged between the low offshore and a frontal boundary to just west of the Appalachians. Some areas along the Coastal Plain could have drizzle or a light shower or two through the day.

A more significant upper-level trough will build into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley toward the middle of the week which will help to push this front into our area Wednesday.

In advance of the front, it will turn warmer and more humid with an increased chance for shower and thunderstorm activity heading into the afternoon and evening. This front will be slow to move through the area and may still be in the vicinity Thursday to warrant at least the mention of a shower or thunderstorm, especially to the south and east.

High pressure promotse dry and seasonably warm weather to end the week, although moisture may be lurking just to our south and east.

Have a great Monday!

