Bertha Brings Heavy Rain, Possible Flash Flooding

TROPICAL UPDATE#Bertha has weakended to a tropical depression with sustained winds of 35mph. The main threat in central North Carolina will be heavy rain tonight. However, we still cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/ouKlwlkVDk — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) May 27, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Bertha formed off the coast of South Carolina before 8:30am this morning. The weak tropical storm made landfall east of Charleston, SC about an hour later. Since making landfall, Bertha has been downgraded to a tropical depression.Bertha will affect central North Carolina tonight with most of the showers and storms residing in the Sandhills and areas west of the Triangle. Heavy rain and flash flooding will be the main threat. However, there is the potential for an isolated tornado.We'll continue to see scattered showers and storms Thursday through Saturday, some of those storms could turn severe.A cold front swings through on Saturday night and will allow for a cooler and more comfortable airmass on Sunday. Sunshine will finally make a welcome, lasting return beginning Sunday afternoon and will extend at least through Wednesday.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson