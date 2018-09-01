A front will wash out across the area today with just a small chance for an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine will mix with clouds and it will be seasonably warm this afternoon. The best opportunity for a thunderstorm should be north of the Triangle.An upper-level ridge of high pressure will strengthen to our north over Virginia on Sunday and Monday. This will bring a drier pattern to the Triangle, and temperatures will remain seasonably high for the remainder of the Labor Day weekend. Sunshine will mix with clouds both Sunday and Monday and the weather should cooperate with outdoor plans with only a slim chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High pressure will remain strong to our north Tuesday through Thursday and the mainly dry and seasonably warm weather will continue with sun and clouds each day.Have a great holiday weekend!Steve Stewart