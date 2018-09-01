WEATHER

Holiday Weekend Looks Good

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

A front will wash out across the area today with just a small chance for an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine will mix with clouds and it will be seasonably warm this afternoon. The best opportunity for a thunderstorm should be north of the Triangle.

An upper-level ridge of high pressure will strengthen to our north over Virginia on Sunday and Monday. This will bring a drier pattern to the Triangle, and temperatures will remain seasonably high for the remainder of the Labor Day weekend. Sunshine will mix with clouds both Sunday and Monday and the weather should cooperate with outdoor plans with only a slim chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High pressure will remain strong to our north Tuesday through Thursday and the mainly dry and seasonably warm weather will continue with sun and clouds each day.

Have a great holiday weekend!
Steve Stewart
Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Deadliest, costliest hurricanes of the past 38 years
13 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
Farmer's Almanac releases its winter forecast
Study finds nearly 3,000 died after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico
More Weather
Top Stories
Families flood the Capitol to end stigma about NC's opioid epidemic
'ER' actress shot dead after police say she pointed BB gun at them
'He trippin:' Teen charged in phone threat at Rolesville High School
ABC11 Game of the Week: Enloe rolls past Apex Friendship
UNC chancellor says path in place for Silent Sam to be moved
Landfill expansion infuriates Harnett County residents
In Charlotte, Trump calls North Carolina redistricting ruling 'unfair'
Raleigh police arrest suspect in 2016 rape of pregnant woman
Show More
Hillsborough police arrest 2 found with explosive device in Walmart parking lot
I-Team: More than half of summer drowning victims weren't wearing life jackets
Judges rule rewritten NC constitutional amendments can appear on ballot
911 calls released in deadly I-40 fiery crash
Man charged with posting nudes of 15-year-old on Instagram
More News