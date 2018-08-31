WEATHER

Holiday Weekend Looks Good

A weak frontal boundary across eastern North Carolina will remain active in causing a shower or thunderstorm in parts of the area this evening. The front will wash out tomorrow with only a slim chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm; otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies tonight and sun and clouds and a warm afternoon tomorrow, with a few more showers and storms in the afternoon. The coverage of showers over the area should be about 30%, so many of us will stay dry. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

An upper-level ridge of high pressure will strengthen to our north over Virginia on Sunday and Monday and this will cause a drier pattern across the region. Rain chances will drop and only isolated showers are possible each day. Sunshine will mix with clouds both Sunday and Monday with highs again within a few degrees of 90.

High pressure will remain strong to our north Tuesday through Thursday and the mainly dry and unseasonably warm weather will continue with sun and clouds each day. Temperatures each afternoon will hit the low 90s, the average high is in the mid 80s now.

Have a great holiday weekend!
