Big Changes For The Weekend

Nightly weather forecast for May 27, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One more unseasonably hot day to kick off the holiday weekend. There will be lots of sun with highs in the low and mid 90s--10-12 degrees above normal. By late in the day and especially the evening, a few showers or a storm are possible, but most spots will be dry.

A cold front will approach tomorrow night and Saturday and it will bring some scattered showers and storms. Saturday won't be a rain out and there will be some dry times. Highs on Saturday will cool down into the low and mid 80s.

The cold front will push to the coast on Sunday, but clouds will linger and there could be patches of light rain or drizzle. Temperatures look to be unseasonably cool with highs only in the mid and upper 60s--about 15 below normal!

Fortunately, Memorial Day is shaping up to be a nice day with a good amount of sun and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Have a great Friday!

Chris

