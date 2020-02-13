Sunny Today, Rain Tomorrow

With a decent amount of sunshine later today, it will be warm again this afternoon. Although it is not expected to reach the mid-80s, like we did yesterday, we're still in a prime position (especially with enough sunshine and a wind with a westerly component) to reach the lower 80s later today.Then tonight, it will become noticeably cooler. Most folks are going to be waking up to temperatures in the low or mid-50s.As some shortwave energy in the southern tier of states heads for the southern Appalachians tomorrow, there will be considerable cloudiness. Also, a light wind out of the east and northeast will prevent most temperatures from climbing out of the mid-60s. There will be a few showers, and we should also allow for a thunderstorm.But at this point, I think that the atmosphere will be too stable to allow any strong or severe thunderstorms to erupt. The most recent run of the European model calls for around a quarter of an inch of rain in the Triangle tomorrow and early tomorrow night, so we are not going to get rain heavy enough to cause flooding.A couple of showers are still possible on Wednesday, especially during the morning. It will remain cool in the afternoon, with clouds, some sunny breaks and highs in the upper 60s.Since there is going to be a very large trough of low pressure digging into the eastern third of the nation during the middle of the upcoming week, we simply do not see any kind of significant warming trend in the near future.In fact, there will be a few additional rounds of showers and a thunderstorm or two on Friday, and then drier air will filter back into the region on a northwest wind in time for next weekend, which is still looking rather cool for May. As a matter of fact, some folks may wake up to numbers in the 30s by Sunday. #BrrrHave a nice Monday!Bigweather