Big Temperature Drop Coming

As a cold front stalls just to the south and east of Central North Carolina this morning, a bubble of high pressure located in the Ohio Valley will usher in a light north to northwest wind.There will be intervals of sun this morning, but clouds increase by early this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid- and upper 50s, which is still above the seasonal averages. However, it will not be as warm as the past couple of days.A surface storm over South Texas will track to the northeast today. This storm will help lift the front back to the north as a warm front late today and tonight. This front will move north of the Triangle by early tomorrow morning. This will put Central North Carolina back in the warmer air.A new trailing cold front out of this Texas storm will move east as the surface storm tracks northeast. This surface storm should be over western Tennessee by early this evening, then over central Pennsylvania by tomorrow morning. The trailing cold front out of this storm will move to along the spine of the Appalachians by midday tomorrow, and then sweep southward and eastward across Central North Carolina tomorrow afternoon. More rain will precede and accompany the cold front during the day. The air ahead of this eastward-moving cold front could become warm and unstable enough to support a thunderstorm in places.The cold front should move east and south of the Triangle by late afternoon tomorrow, and this will bring an end to the wet weather by the end of the day. Dry, stable air will flow in from the west behind the front, leading to a clearing sky tomorrow night and dry, mostly sunny weather on Friday.The air mass following that front will be much colder, and readings will be no higher than the 40s Friday afternoon before dropping into the lower 20s Friday night and Saturday morning, making an almost 50 drop from Thursday's high. This cold, dry weather will linger through Saturday night.A large surface high pressure area building into the northern Plains states during Thursday will move east and will help maintain a dry and stable weather pattern across Central North Carolina through Saturday night of this weekend. As that large high moves off the East coast Saturday night, moist air will quickly return to bring increasing cloudiness by Sunday morning.A cold front will move through Central North Carolina Sunday afternoon with just some clouds. The weak cold front will move southward into Florida by Monday, where it will fall apart. Another large area of high pressure is now projected to build into the East early next week.This should help bring dry, stable weather across the region for Monday into Tuesday of next week.Have a great hump day!Bigweather