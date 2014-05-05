Big Warm Up This Week

Weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A trough swinging through the region overnight has triggered some sprinkles in parts of the area along a lingering front. This boundary will remain in place today, allowing us to continue to have some damp weather to start, and a better chance for a shower or two this afternoon with the heating of the day. The best chance for showers and even a thunderstorm will be over the mountains, and perhaps down toward Greensboro. With the clouds and the rain potential, temperatures will not end up much different than they did over the weekend; we get to the mid-70s again, which is about 5 degrees Fahrenheit below normal for mid-May.

The boundary will remain in place through tomorrow, but will be weakening as the upper-level ridge to our west begins to strengthen and shift eastward. The shower chance will diminish for tonight as we lose the daytime warming, then tomorrow is less likely to have any rain as heights rise. We mention a stray shower, but skies clear as we head through the day.


That building ridge will be the main focal point of our weather for the rest of the week, as it becomes quite amplified over the East; there will also be a surface high pressure area just off the mid-Atlantic coast. This pattern will promote dry weather for Wednesday through Friday with increasing sunshine and warmer temps.

Temperatures will make it back into the 80s Wednesday, to just above our seasonal average of 80. We then will reach the upper 80s by the end of the week. With the flow south or just east of south, we see some clouds popping up each day, but this will also be less each day.

The ridge retrogrades a bit to the west over the weekend as at least one shortwave comes down from the north on Saturday, and a low pressure area aloft over the Atlantic spreads to the west. There may be another upper feature coming through the flow Monday as well. The American gives the Triangle some shower/thunderstorm activity with both disturbances, but the European is dry and pretty moisture starved. For now, we leave the weekend dry, but we will need to keep an eye out for those showers as the week progresses.

With it staying dry and with the sunshine, temperatures make a run toward 90 Saturday, and are likely to be at or above the 90 mark Sunday and Monday.


Have a great week!

