Big Weather says wintry mix possible in Triangle this weekend

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Snow has been a big talker ever since the snow icon appeared in weather apps on our smartphones.
And while Big Weather said we're still too far out to tell, mainly because the models are all over the place, here is what he thinks could happen.
5am WED Update: This is my best guess for the weekend. I time stamped it because this can, and will, change esp. since we are 4-5 days out from the onset of precip. Not confident in #snow amounts so no forecast ATTM. pic.twitter.com/WpWAclgTkD— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) December 5, 2018
Keep in mind, he believes these models can and will change.
He said most of the Triangle could mostly see a wintry mix, while areas near and north of Roxboro could see those snow flurries.
A cold high-pressure system to our north and a developing low-pressure system to our southwest are two important ingredients needed for a wintry event.
The third ingredient is the path of the low, and there are still lots of questions on where it is headed.
The storm system responsible for this possibility is currently off the coast of California.
Big Weather said if the storm sticks to the latest model there will be snowflakes north and west of I-85, but it's hard to say since we won't even have weather balloon data on this system until later this week.
Timing will vary, and it's way too early to talk specifics, but be aware that we could see some winter weather on Sunday morning or Sunday night into Monday morning!
Regardless if snowflakes fall, Big Weather said there will be cold rain this weekend with temps hovering around 40 both days.
Despite the precipitation you'll get, officials said you should start to prepare for this winter season.
