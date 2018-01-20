WEATHER

Black ice may still be an problem on the roads

(WTVD)

Due to the low temperatures overnight, black ice may still be a problem on the roads during your Saturday morning commute.

Our ABC11 crew said the main roads in the Triangle have pretty much been cleared of snow and are relatively dry but still keep an eye out for those slick spots.

A few side streets may be a little more problematic, however, with the temperatures warming up this weekend they shouldn't be an issue much longer.

Our crew on the roads noted that the American Tobacco Trail in Durham is still pretty icy, so you may want to stay off trails if you got out for a morning run.

But as the Triad starts to thaw, there may be some good news for non-snow lovers on the horizon.

Big Weather said the rest of January should be warmer than normal, adding that we shouldn't see snow again until February.
