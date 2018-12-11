WEATHER

Black ice warning: Officials say Raleigh-Durham area side roads could be icy

ABC11 crews track icy road conditions during the Tuesday morning commute.

The winter storm that blanketed parts of North Carolina with 14 inches of snow has moved out, but officials still warn residents that driving conditions could be hazardous.

One driver flipped his car on a Durham bridge Tuesday morning. Thankfully he walked away without any serious injuries.

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said temperatures would remain below freezing until around 9 or 10 a.m. (depending on where you're located in the ABC11 viewing area).

Tuesday temperatures will reach into the low 40s, a good 10-15 degrees below average for this time of the year. Freezing temperatures return as early as 10 p.m. and run all the way until 8 a.m. Wednesday. For perspective, temperatures didn't drop below freezing last night until 3 or 4 a.m. Wednesday.

"Several hours of freezing could exacerbate that ice formation out there. I do think we could see ice in several spots tomorrow," Big Weather said.

NCDOT crews have used 35,000 tons of salt since the snow start Sunday.



NCDOT crews continued to work throughout the day and night Monday to make sure roads were safe for drivers Tuesday morning.

"I have a major concern about every road tonight," Jason Dunigan, NCDOT Engineering Technician, told ABC11 Monday afternoon. "There's going to be ice all over."

ABC11 crews report most major roads in the area have in good condition, but they warn some side roads in Durham and Wake County still have dangerous icy spots.

Winter driving tips


Watch: Big Weather learns how to get out of a skid

First Alert Mode: Here are some tips for driving on ice.


Those using mass transit should expect delays in some schedules.


GoRaleigh services will begin at 7 a.m.; all other services start at 10 a.m. More information about schedules can be found online.

Warmer weather and sunshine will spread across the area Tuesday and Wednesday.

Despite the sunny skies, temperatures will remain chilly, in the lower to middle 40s during the afternoons, a good 10-15 degrees below average for this time of the year.

This will lead to some melting during the daytime but remain cautious during the evenings and overnights for areas of black ice forming
