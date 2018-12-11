WEATHER

Black ice remains a concern as temps drop overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

Video: Snow, wintry mix pushes through central North Carolina (1 of 20)

In northern Wake County, slick roads remain

Elaina Athans takes a look at conditions in Wake County.

The winter storm that blanketed parts of North Carolina with 14 inches of snow has moved out, but officials still warn residents that driving conditions could be hazardous.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said black ice remains a concern for late Tuesday night into early Wednesday evening.

Temperatures will fall below freezing beginning around 9 p.m. and there will be some refreezing late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, although a lot of roads seem to be pretty dry.



Wednesday and Thursday should bring highs near upper the 40s and nearing 50, meaning: Bye, snow.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced earlier Tuesday that the storm has taken the lives of three people. The third died Monday.

Cooper said the man was trying to get his truck unstuck on I-77 when he had some "medical problems," which resulted in his death.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Because of incidents like that, he is encouraging people to remain off of roads if they appear snow-covered.

One driver flipped his car on a Durham bridge Tuesday morning. Thankfully, he walked away without any serious injuries.

Stay informed with the latest traffic and road conditions

NC Highway Patrol said it has responded to more than 2,300 accidents and 5,800 calls for service since Sunday.

Now that major roadways have been cleared, Cooper said NCDOT crews will be focusing on secondary roads throughout the day Tuesday.

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said temperatures Tuesday will reach into the low 40s, a good 10-15 degrees below average for this time of the year. Freezing temperatures return as early as 10 p.m. and run all the way until 8 a.m. Wednesday. For perspective, temperatures didn't drop below freezing last night until 3 or 4 a.m. Wednesday.

"Several hours of freezing could exacerbate that ice formation out there. I do think we could see ice in several spots tomorrow," Big Weather said.

NCDOT crews have used 35,000 tons of salt since the snow started Sunday.



ABC11 crews report most major roads in the area have in good condition, but they warn some side roads in Durham and Wake County still have dangerous icy spots.
EMBED More News Videos

Winter driving tips


Watch: Big Weather learns how to get out of a skid

EMBED More News Videos

First Alert Mode: Here are some tips for driving on ice.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweathersnowiceicy roadsnorth carolina newsWake CountyDurham CountyOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Warming Up
If you're tired of the winter weather, we have good news...
LIST: Orange, Chapel Hill schools closed; Durham, Wake on delay
Can your boss fire you for not showing up on a snowy day?
More Weather
Top Stories
It's Drive-Thru Day for the ABC11 Together Food Drive
If you're tired of the winter weather, we have good news...
Harnett deputy on leave after video shows him throw 2 women to ground
'We have saved St. Augustine:' Raleigh university removed from probation
GOP Chairman: Sharing of early-vote totals would warrant new Bladen Co. election
Mack Brown goes 'Longo' for an offensive coordinator
LIST: Orange, Chapel Hill schools closed; Durham, Wake on delay
Court orders Stormy Daniels to pay Trump $293K in legal fees, sanctions
Show More
Garner teen who beat cancer donates hundreds of knits to Duke Children's Hospital
FBI: NC white supremacist joined coordinated attack of black DJ
Instagram releases first-ever gift guide
Indiana HS football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
UNC Health Care to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour
More News