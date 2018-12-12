Black ice remains a concern for morning commuters

Temperatures dropped below freezing beginning around 9 p.m. Tuesday, causing some refreezing overnight. However, this issue will mainly be with side roads because a lot of mains roads seemed to be pretty dry during the day.
A lot of roads are dry now, but any water/slush on side streets will freeze tonight. Lows in the low and mid 20s! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/4I3ARj5kHN— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) December 11, 2018
ABC11 crews report most major roads are in good condition, but they said there are slick, wet spots on side roads in Wake, Durham, and Orange counties.
That’s @ABC11_WTVD photojournalist Jim Schumacher after alerting police about slick spot he encountered on the way to work. We’ll show you where he nearly wiped out, live this morning. #icyroads #blackice pic.twitter.com/MJlLeYuvem— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) December 12, 2018
Wednesday and Thursday should bring highs near upper the 40s and nearing 50, meaning the snow will be going away.
Governor Roy Cooper announced earlier Tuesday that the storm has taken the lives of three people. The third died Monday.
Cooper said the man was trying to get his truck unstuck on I-77 when he had some "medical problems," which resulted in his death.
Because of incidents like that, he is encouraging people to remain off of roads if they appear snow-covered.
One driver flipped his car on a Durham bridge Tuesday morning. Thankfully, he walked away without any serious injuries.
NC Highway Patrol said it has responded to more than 2,300 accidents and 5,800 calls for service since midnight on Sunday.
ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said temperatures Tuesday reached into the low 40s, a good 10-15 degrees below average for this time of the year.
Freezing temperatures will run all the way until 8 a.m. Wednesday.
For perspective, temperatures didn't drop below freezing until 3 or 4 a.m. Tuesday.
"Several hours of freezing could exacerbate that ice formation out there," Big Weather said. "I do think we could see ice in several spots tomorrow."
NCDOT crews have used 35,000 tons of salt since the snow started Sunday.
The @NCDOT has put down 35,000 tons of #salt in area. That's a big number, & I'm a numbers guy, so here is what that means... They've put down 43 MILLION of those @mortonsalt containers you see in grocery stores. #bignumber pic.twitter.com/e8md3vgzwC— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) December 11, 2018
