WEATHER

Black ice remains a concern for morning commuters

EMBED </>More Videos

Video: Snow, wintry mix pushes through central North Carolina (1 of 22)

Black ice remains a concern for morning commuters

Most major roads are in good condition, but there are slick, wet spots on side roads in Wake, Durham, and Orange counties.

The winter storm that blanketed parts of North Carolina with 14 inches of snow has moved out, but officials still warn residents that driving conditions could be hazardous Wednesday morning.

Temperatures dropped below freezing beginning around 9 p.m. Tuesday, causing some refreezing overnight. However, this issue will mainly be with side roads because a lot of mains roads seemed to be pretty dry during the day.



ABC11 crews report most major roads are in good condition, but they said there are slick, wet spots on side roads in Wake, Durham, and Orange counties.



Wednesday and Thursday should bring highs near upper the 40s and nearing 50, meaning the snow will be going away.

Governor Roy Cooper announced earlier Tuesday that the storm has taken the lives of three people. The third died Monday.

Cooper said the man was trying to get his truck unstuck on I-77 when he had some "medical problems," which resulted in his death.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Because of incidents like that, he is encouraging people to remain off of roads if they appear snow-covered.

One driver flipped his car on a Durham bridge Tuesday morning. Thankfully, he walked away without any serious injuries.

Stay informed with the latest traffic and road conditions

NC Highway Patrol said it has responded to more than 2,300 accidents and 5,800 calls for service since midnight on Sunday.
ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said temperatures Tuesday reached into the low 40s, a good 10-15 degrees below average for this time of the year.

Freezing temperatures will run all the way until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

For perspective, temperatures didn't drop below freezing until 3 or 4 a.m. Tuesday.

"Several hours of freezing could exacerbate that ice formation out there," Big Weather said. "I do think we could see ice in several spots tomorrow."

NCDOT crews have used 35,000 tons of salt since the snow started Sunday.

EMBED More News Videos

Winter driving tips


Watch: Big Weather learns how to get out of a skid

EMBED More News Videos

First Alert Mode: Here are some tips for driving on ice.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweathersnowiceicy roadsnorth carolina newsWake CountyDurham CountyOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Warming Up
At least 10 cars crash on icy Durham road
LIST: Orange, Chapel Hill, Durham schools closed; Wake on delay
If you're tired of the winter weather, we have good news...
More Weather
Top Stories
ABC11 Together Food Drive surpasses goal
At least 10 cars crash on icy Durham road
Harnett deputy on leave after video shows him throw 2 women to ground
If you're tired of the winter weather, we have good news...
Got $3,000? You can stay in the famous 'Christmas Story' home -- for 1 night
Newest Wake school board member is 'thankful for the opportunity'
SBI investigating after Wake County deputy shoots teen holding knife
LIST: Orange, Chapel Hill, Durham schools closed; Wake on delay
Show More
'We have saved St. Augustine:' Raleigh university removed from probation
GOP Chairman: Sharing of early-vote totals would warrant new Bladen Co. election
Court orders Stormy Daniels to pay Trump $293K in legal fees, sanctions
Garner teen who beat cancer donates hundreds of knits to Duke Children's Hospital
FBI: NC white supremacist joined coordinated attack of black DJ
More News