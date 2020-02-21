Winter Weather Advisory: Black ice threatens most of central North Carolina into Saturday morning

The snowfall created slick roads, downed trees and caused power outages to much of North Carolina.
The first measurable snow in more than a year ended up with most folks seeing 2 to 3 inches on grassy and elevated surfaces. Youngsville saw the most snow at 4 inches.
Though it was warm most of the day clearing up most snow and ice spots. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s.
Friday morning, ABC11 crews saw multiple crashes along U.S. 70 in Durham likely stemming from black ice.
"Be cautious. Drive slow. Be aware of your surroundings." driver James Roberts said.
One crash on U.S. 70 happened around 6:30 a.m. A car slid off the road, flipped over a guardrail, hit some trees, slid down a snowy hill and landed upside-down. The driver was standing up and talking to first responders as ABC11 crews arrived.
In Raleigh, a driver lost control and crashed into an officer with North Carolina State Capitol Police on Friday morning.
Preliminary information from investigators suggests the officer got out of her car to help other drivers; that's when a car hit her. She was taken to the hospital with a suspected broken leg, but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police shut down Wade Avenue at Edwards Mill Road for over an hour to investigate. Wade has since reopened.
BREAKING: AVOID EDWARDS MILL AT WADE. IT IS SHUT DOWN. A Capital Police officer was hit, has a broken leg, will be okay. Driver stayed at the scene. Police are investigating, say there was nothing malicious. @GloriaABC11 is on scene getting more info.— Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) February 21, 2020
ABC11 crews saw a car slide off the northbound lanes of I-85 in Hillsborough on Thursday night. Friday morning, freezing became a problem on some side roads.