Boy rescued from dangerous rip current at Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A boy got caught in rough water near a pier on the North Carolina coast and had to be rescued.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, it happened Sunday near the pier at Sunset Beach.

Rip current risks on the coast are high as Hurricane Humberto churns up the water during its trek away from the United States.

Those high risk current risks are expected to last for a few more days. Officials warn swimmers to stay out of the water.
