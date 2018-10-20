WEATHER

A Little Rain Today

A cold front will be sinking southward across the Triangle today, bringing a fair amount of clouds and a couple of showers to start the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to near 70 this afternoon. Skies will clear rapidly tonight and it will turn noticeably cooler as winds shift out of the northwest falling back into the lower 40s.

It will be brisk and cooler on Sunday behind this front despite a good deal of sunshine. As high pressure moves overhead Sunday night, it will be clear and calm with much of Central North Carolina dropping into the 30s for lows. In rural areas and in areas north and northwest of the Triangle, patchy frost may develop late Sunday night into early Monday morning. People will want to either protect sensitive vegetation or bring it indoors if they are able.

Mostly sunny and dry Monday and Tuesday with gradually moderating temperatures. A weak front will pass through late Tuesday and it will turn a bit cooler on Wednesday again.

Thursday should remain dry, but then moisture may be drawn northward into the Carolinas by late Thursday into Thursday night and Friday.
This could yield more clouds and the possibility of showers for much of the region.

Have a great weekend!

Steve Stewart

