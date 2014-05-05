Weather

Breezy and Cooler Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With high pressure quickly moving in from the west today, a nice day is in store for the Triangle with a good amount of sunshine and temperatures comfortably in the 60s.

As high pressure becomes centered over Long Island tomorrow, another beautiful day is on tap, although it will be on the cool side with temperatures right around 60 degrees. The seasonal average is 69.


Clouds will be quick to increase tomorrow night with a strong cold front approaching from the west.

This front will move through Sunday morning, bringing a few showers to the area during the day. Rain will not be heavy and we are not in a risk for severe weather at this time.

A large area of high pressure will then move over the East Coast next week, setting up a sunny and pleasant stretch of weather which will last through much of the week.


Have a great weekend!

