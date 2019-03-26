Skies Clear Today

Today starts with clouds lingering behind a front that pushed through last night. Chilly high pressure centered over the Midwest will push eastward over the next couple of days.Northeasterly winds around this high are helping to keep the clouds hanging around this morning but with drier air pushing in the sun will pop out this afternoon over most of the area. Then the high stays in charge of the area's weather through the rest of this week.Through midweek, we remain chilly with highs only in the middle to high 50s despite bright sunshine tomorrow and Wednesday. Nights will be cold for March with a clear sky and there likely will be some patchy frost both tonight and tomorrow night. Coldest spots north and west of the Triangle can dip to or just below freezing.The high will shift eastward and offshore later in the week. This will lead to southerly winds that bring a warmup. Thursday will still be on the cool side but we do reach the low 60s, but then Friday is looking really nice with highs in the 70-75 range around the area. The sun will be out both days but high clouds streaming in from stormy weather in the nation's midsection will dim the sun at times Thursday and Friday.This weekend is looking warm. The aforementioned storm in the middle of the country will track toward the Great Lakes and pull a cold front into the Southeast. Southerly winds continue ahead of this front, keeping the flow of warm air going. Saturday will be a great day at this point with highs around 75. The front arrives on Sunday, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather