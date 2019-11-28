A Nice Thanksgiving!

We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.It will be breezy with southwest winds gusting to near 30 later on this afternoon.Mostly clear and cold for tonight so you will need to bundle up for Black Friday shopping.Friday will be sunny and nice with highs in the 50s.Rain moves in on Saturday late.Sunday will be wet with an 80 percent chance of rain.We dry out as we head back into the work week.Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!Kim