Brief snow shower possible early Tuesday morning, arctic air moves in

There could be a brief snow shower for parts of Fayetteville and areas south of the Cumberland County line early Tuesday morning.Between 4 and 6 a.m., there could be a few flakes for the southern parts of the Sandhills.No accumulation is expected, but a brief, light dusting, mainly on the grass, is possible in a few areasThe Triangle will not see any snow.A new chilly air mass will arrive in the wake of a new cold front, holding temperatures nearly 10 degrees below normal, despite lots of sunshine.Readings will fall below freezing Monday night under a partly cloudy sky.High pressure will provide us with sunshine Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but colder-than-normal air will continue to dominate.High temperatures will be only in the 40s on Tuesday, and not much above 40 degrees on Wednesday.Nighttime lows will plummet to near 20 degrees Tuesday night and Wednesday nights. Some recovery in temperatures will follow later this week.Our next chance of precipitation will be in the form of rain on Friday with a better rain chance on Sunday.