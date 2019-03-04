Weather

Brief snow shower possible early Tuesday morning, arctic air moves in

EMBED <>More Videos

There could be a brief snow shower for parts of Fayetteville and areas south of the Cumberland County line early Tuesday morning.

Between 4 and 6 a.m., there could be a few flakes for the southern parts of the Sandhills.

No accumulation is expected, but a brief, light dusting, mainly on the grass, is possible in a few areas

The Triangle will not see any snow.

A new chilly air mass will arrive in the wake of a new cold front, holding temperatures nearly 10 degrees below normal, despite lots of sunshine.
Readings will fall below freezing Monday night under a partly cloudy sky.

High pressure will provide us with sunshine Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but colder-than-normal air will continue to dominate.

High temperatures will be only in the 40s on Tuesday, and not much above 40 degrees on Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will plummet to near 20 degrees Tuesday night and Wednesday nights. Some recovery in temperatures will follow later this week.

Our next chance of precipitation will be in the form of rain on Friday with a better rain chance on Sunday.




Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherfayettevillecumberland countysnowweatherfayettevilleraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Date set for new election following 9th District ballot tampering
Seaga Gillard sentenced to death for Wake County double murder
White hoods placed on Raleigh Confederate monument; police investigating
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
See where your child's school stacks up on newly released report
80-year-old Sanford woman killed in home, deputies say
UNC rises to No. 3 in AP poll, Duke drops to No. 4
Show More
Loved ones mourn deaths of Franklin County plane crash victims
Roundabout construction means detours in Durham
Raleigh tornado survivor urges families to plan for severe weather
College professor holds student's baby so he can take notes
Marshalls to launch online store
More TOP STORIES News