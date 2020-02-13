Weather

Brief tornado warning expires as rain passes through Sandhill counties

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A brief Tornado Warning was issued for Cumberland, Harnett Hoke and Moore counties as rain moved through central North Carolina.

This system is located across Tennessee River Valley, keeping central North Carolina in a prime location to continue to experience waves of heavy rainfall through today, although there is light at the end of this very wet tunnel!

Various flood watches/warnings blanket the ABC11 viewing area from Durham/Wake/Johnston counties and to the southwest. While heavy rainfall is still expected across this region again for today, the overall risk for heavy rain should shift north and impact areas north and east of Raleigh as the day moves along. Please watch out for flooding and remember to never attempt to drive across flooded roadways!

A storm system over the Four Corners region this morning will help lodge our latest storm system from its current location. Our current cut-off low will drift toward the mid-Atlantic tomorrow and should finally head out over the open Atlantic by Saturday afternoon.

This translates to one more very wet day for today with an additional 1-2 inches of rainfall for the Triangle area, then a wind-down with the rain/thunder threat for tomorrow and Saturday before we finally begin to dry out by Sunday. With that said, thunderstorms are expected to become more driven by sunshine for tomorrow and Saturday with the best opportunities for storms to occur during the afternoon and evening hours. It will become warm and humid as well for tomorrow and this weekend thanks to continued southerly flow across the Triangle region.

High pressure will finally begin to nose into North Carolina by Sunday and just in time to deliver a much-needed break from the rain for the second half of this Memorial Day weekend! In fact, this area of high pressure will become our primary weather driver into next week, providing a much-needed reprieve from rain across the region.

Have a great Thursday and try to stay dry!

