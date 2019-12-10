More Rain Today & Tomorrow

Our latest storm system will deliver one more round of rain today in association with an incoming cold front, then lower temperatures are on the way down for midweek.Some mixed precipitation may be possible for the mountains of western North Carolina this evening and into tonight, but no snow is expected to the east of the mountains across North Carolina.Drier air will flow into the region by midday Wednesday, and this will force an end to any lingering wet weather and set the stage for a gradual clearing trend from west to east across the viewing area Wednesday afternoon.A clearing sky, light winds and fresh cold air will lead to freezing temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning as high pressure builds into the region from the northwest. This high will move east of the Carolinas Thursday night.A quick-moving upper-level storm system coming from the Western states will cause a surface storm to form over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico Thursday night and Friday. The combination of a high pressure area moving off to the east and the development of this surface storm will cause a quick return of low-level moisture. This causes clouds to start showing up late Thursday. The lower-level air will be cold enough to drop to near or just below freezing over most of western North Carolina and parts of Central North Carolina Thursday night and Friday morning.Temperatures rise well above freezing later Friday morning, but the rain and drizzle could last most of the day as the surface storm moves northeast, just east of the Appalachians and right over Central North Carolina. This storm system will be north and northeast of the region by Friday evening, but moist air will linger into Saturday morning. Drier air will start to move in later Saturday morning, and this will end any morning drizzle and lead to a brightening sky.This drier air leads to some sunshine on Sunday along with seasonably mild afternoon temperatures.Another storm system moving into Northern California this weekend will move east and cause another storm to form in the northern Gulf of Mexico early next week. This would lead to increasing cloudiness Monday of next week and the chance for some wet and stormy weather Tuesday of next week.Have a nice Tuesday!Bigweather