More Rain Tuesday and Wednesday

Moisture will continue to stream northward into the viewing area through this evening. As we move through the overnight the bulk of the moisture will be to the north and the east.

For tomorrow, the key will be how long the cool and damp conditions prolong across the area. Just to the north and west, the cooler and damp conditions can linger on into the afternoon. East and south of

I-85 we do expect warmer conditions for the afternoon.

Temperatures will slowly rise tomorrow night ahead of the next cold front. Computer models continue to focus the cold front passing over the area late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening, bringing some rain showers across the region during this time period. Showers should come to an end from west to east early Wednesday morning. It will turn breezy ahead of this cold front for Tuesday as air temperatures rocket up into the lower 70s by Tuesday afternoon.

Much colder conditions arrive behind the cold front for Wednesday through Friday with surface high pressure building in from the north.

The next storm system will impact the region from the south late week.
If moisture arrives late Thursday night into early Friday, there can be an icy mix to the north and the west.

Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell


